EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new run/walk event in the Borderland aims to help families with children pay for their medical expenses.

The United Healthcare Children’s Foundation (UHCCF) is hosting the first-ever El Paso Teddy Bear Run on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 3233 N. Mesa St.

The event will offer both a 5K run and a one-mile walk to benefit children in the region without adequate medical insurance. It is known as the “Teddy Bear Run” in honor of UHCCF’s stuffed animal mascot.

The run/walk will begin at 7:45 in the morning although participants can begin registering for the event on-site at 7 a.m.

Organizers are hoping the event will help to fund more than ten different medical grants for children across the region.

Since 2007, UHCCF has provided more than $62 million to help families with children handle the often overwhelming cost of procedures that are not covered by commercial insurance plans or those that are only partially covered.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store