El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — Barnett Harley-Davidson is partnering with the Salvation Army to host a “Stuff the Truck” donation drive. The event will take place on Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. through 2 p.m. at Barnett Harley-Davidson, 8272 Gateway Blvd. East.

They will be collecting clothing, furniture, and household goods. All donations will go to The Salvation Army. The Salvation Army says this is the largest donation drive for the organization of the year. TSA says many community partners are joining Barnett Harley-Davidson and The Salvation Army to help promote charity. The first 400 donors will receive a turkey.