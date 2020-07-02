Fireworks stand in Canutillo goes up in flames after rogue firework flies into stand, fire officials say

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A fireworks stand in Canutillo, Texas went up in flames after catching fire late Wednesday evening.

The West Valley Fire Department responded to the incident. The stand was located in the area of El Chanante and Doniphan.

Officials said fire crews had to shield the pump operator from flying fireworks and had to utilize the deck gun on top of the fire truck to quickly darken down what was left of the stand.

Fire investigators determined the cause of the fire was a rogue firework that flew into the stand and lit the whole inventory on fire.

No injuries were reported.