Firefighters battling South El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Fire is on the scene of a massive fire in South El Paso this morning. The fire was quickly updated to a Condition 3 fire.

The fire began in a building in the 400 block of S. Virginia Street between Paisano and Delta Drive around 1:30 a.m. It is near the Second Baptist Church.

Enrique Duenas-Aguilar with the El Paso Fire Department confirmed that one firefighter was taken to a local hospitals with a minor ankle injury after the three-story structure collapsed.

Eleven residents who lived in the building next to the fire were evacuated by firefighters and are being cared for by the Red Cross at this hour.

El Paso Police have closed off several streets around the fire including parts of Paisano, Delta, South Ochoa, E. 3rd Avenue.

This is a developing story, it will be updated as KTSM receives additional information.

KTSM Video