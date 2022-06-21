EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Tuesday morning, beneath a column of smoke that could be seen for miles, Juarez fire crews battled a large, stubborn fire at a recycling plant on the city’s southside.

According to officials, the fire broke out Monday night at an auto recycling plant. The fire started in what officials simply describe as a ‘big mountain of old vehicles.’

Vehicles are taken from this pile, compacted and sold for scrap.

Fire officials add that their crews continue to battle the stubborn blaze Tuesday morning. There are no reports of injuries.

