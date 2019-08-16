Firefighters battle blaze in Northeast El Paso neighborhood

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Fire Department extinguished a residence fire in Northeast El Paso.

The fire was on Flory Avenue just off of Dyer Street and it could be seen from U.S. 54 near Ellerthorpe.

According to the El Paso Fire Department, the fire was reported as a condition three, which could result in significant damage.

Pictures sent from KTSM viewer Rebeca Torres show smoke coming from the roof of a red house.

At the scene, KTSM photographers saw one person getting ready to be transported. Officials on the scene said the building, which is a small apartment, was evacuated before the fire spread.

KTSM will update this story as more information becomes available.