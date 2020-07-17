Firefighters battle wildfire burning outside of Cloudcroft

ALAMOGORDO, New Mexico (KTSM) – Firefighters are battling a wildfire that’s currently burning in Cherry Canyon in the Lincoln National Forest.

Officials said the fire was sparked by lightning on Thursday and that the fire grew slightly and is now 3/4 of an acre.

Cherry Canyon is located about 18 miles away from Cloudcroft, New Mexico, and about 23 miles from Alamogordo.

Fire managers are using a confine and contain strategy to battle the fire, which means personnel are holding fire growth to a defined area.

Workers are using roads, natural fire breaks, firefighters, and firing operations to implement the strategy, officials said.

Authorities said there are no values at risk in the immediate fire area.