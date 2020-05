EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Firefighters are on the scene of a Condition 3 fire at a warehouse in east El Paso.

It was called into emergency dispatchers around 12:07 a.m. near the intersection of Lee Boulevard and Turner Road. Crews upgraded the fire quickly to call in more units to assist. It’s unclear what business is on fire. However, EPFD says it is an ‘outdoor warehouse.’

This is a developing story.