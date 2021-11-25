Firefighter bikes coast to coast to raise money for mental health services

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man, a dog and his bike, this unique team is riding 3,700 miles across the country to raise money and awareness about mental health struggles.

They’ll be crossing a total of eight states in a route known as the ‘Southern Tier’ which starts in San Diego, California and finishes in St. Augustine, Florida.

Kevin Conley Jr and his dog, Rocky, made their way to El Paso as they begin the long stretch of the Lone Star State.

The goal was to better himself and for a greater purpose.

“My goal originally was to get my mind clear to clear all the pain and all the suffering my mind was going through and I wanted to give back to a greater cause,” said Conley Jr.

That cause is to raise money for the Wildland Firefighter Foundation, a foundation that focuses to help families of firefighters killed in the line of duty and to assist injured firefighters and their families.

Conley Jr is a wildland firefighter who has his own battles and Rocky is happy to help and join the journey.

“He’s always there for me, this is my best friend right here,” said Conley Jr.

He says although his mental health is what motivated him to begin, he wants to enforce that this is not about him, “This is about kids that won’t never talk to their dad again and wives that will never talk to their best friend again… I just want to raise money for the Wildlife Firefighter Foundation so we can give back to this world.”

If you’d like to donate to Kevin and Rocky’s fundraiser click here Donation for Kevin and Rocky’s Southern Tier, 3700 mile ride for wildland firefighters mental health — Wildland Firefighter Foundation (givecloud.co)

