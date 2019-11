EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Fire Department crews are reporting to a condition 3 fire at the Pei Wei Restaurant.

#EPFD crews responding to a Condition 3 fire at a commercial building – Pei Wei Restaurant at 7500 N Mesa.



No injuries reported at this time. Stand by for updates. pic.twitter.com/maSNaRL2W4 — El Paso Fire Department (@EPTXFire) November 30, 2019

The fire was reported around 9:45 a.m. Saturday morning at the strip mall that houses Pei Wei, Mooyah Burgers, and Orange Leaf.

