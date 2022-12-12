EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A condition 4 fire is still raging in a Downtown building this morning as firefighters from across the city work to put out the blaze.

It started around 8:30 a.m. in the 300 block of S. El Paso Street near Overland. The building is home to several downtown vendors.

Currently, El Paso Street is closed from E. San Antonio to Paisano Drive to allow emergency crews to work. Smoke is visible throughout the city and is currently blanketing the Downtown and South El Paso area.

KTSM has a crew en route to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.