Fire in South Central El Paso severely injures 1

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Fire Department responded to a small fire in the 920 block of Marlow Road in South Central El Paso early Tuesday morning that sent one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It happened around 2:45 a.m. in at a home near Trowbridge Drive and Geronimo Drive. EPFD have not said what started the fire. EPPD’s Crimes Against Persons Unit is investigating due to the injuries sustained in the fire.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.