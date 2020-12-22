Fire in South Central El Paso severely injures 1

El Paso News

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Fire Department responded to a small fire in the 920 block of Marlow Road in South Central El Paso early Tuesday morning that sent one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It happened around 2:45 a.m. in at a home near Trowbridge Drive and Geronimo Drive. EPFD have not said what started the fire. EPPD’s Crimes Against Persons Unit is investigating due to the injuries sustained in the fire.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

EPPD's Gang Unit spreads holiday cheer

Fire in South Central El Paso severely injures 1

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine allows for more widespread vaccination in El Paso

Boys and Girls Club of El Paso spreads holiday cheer

Del Sol Medical Center collects Christmas gifts for area children

Las Cruces father charged in alleged revenge killing

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link