Fire destroys six mobile homes in Chaparral, NM no injuries reported

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – A fire in Chaparral destroyed six mobile homes and two vehicles deemed a complete loss, it is said high winds helped spread the flames.

According to the Dona Ana Fire Department Chief, it started underneath the first mobile home quickly spreading to five others, reaching two vehicles and a storage unit. This happened at 307 Gala Way in Chaparral, NM.

“It is very difficult in these conditions because it moves so fast you can’t get in front of it and you can’t get firefighters in between them because it would put them in a very grave danger,” said Fire Chief Shannon Cherry. “You need to hit different angles to try to stop that spread.”

The storage unit had exterior damage only. No injuries to residents or first responders were reported.

Units from the West Valley Volunteer Fire Department, El Paso Fire Department, AMR, and four different law enforcement agencies responded to the fire.

The cause is still under investigation. We’ll bring you more updates as they become available.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.