EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso firefighters responded to a business fire in Northeast El Paso around 9:30 p.m.

Fire officials say the fire started inside an oven in a business at 5140 Fairbanks Drive, near Girl Scout Way. The shopping center is home to several businesses, including a Barrel House liquor store, Boost Mobile and Sabroso Mexican Restaurant.

The fire was contained to the kitchen and no injuries or additional damage was reported.