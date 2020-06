EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a condition 2 house fire around 5 a.m. Saturday morning in East El Paso.

EPFD responded to the home in the 1300 block of Trudy Elaine Drive in East El Paso around 5 a.m. According to investigators, the fire was contained to the kitchen of the home.

There was one person home at the time and they were able to safely evacuate the home according to EPFD. The investigation into what led to the fire is underway.