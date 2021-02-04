Update: Fire crew extinguishes apartment fire in West El Paso

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso fire crews responded to an apartment fire Thursday morning in West El Paso.

According to investigators, the fire broke out around 9:30 a.m. at the Colores Del Sol Apartments located at 7130 N. Mesa, near Resler.

Firefighters say one person was in the apartment home at the time adding that neighbors helped get the person out.

“We are glad the firefighters were able to put a stop to it really quick because of course as you know being an apartment fire, the danger of it spreading to the rest of the building is high. There were able to put a quick stop to it and everyone is safe.” said El Paso Fire Spokesperson Enrique Duenas-Aguilar.

Nearby units were evacuated as a precaution.

Investigators are still working to determine what started the blaze.