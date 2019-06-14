Crews extinguish large fire in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UPDATE: The large fire in Central El Paso was contained at about 3:30 p.m., according to the El Paso Fire Department.

No injuries were reported.

18 units and 50 firefighters responded to the blaze.

EARLIER:

A large fire can be seen off of Interstate 10 in Central El Paso, near Cotton Avenue.

The El Paso Fire Department tweeted that “crews are responding to a Condition 3 Fire at North Lee and Olive. Fire is a recycling plant fire. No injuries reported at this time.”

EPFD crews are responding to a Condition 3 Fire at N Lee and Olive.

Fire is a recycling plant fire. No injuries reported at this time.



This is a developing story and KTSM will update it as more becomes available.