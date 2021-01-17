Fire breaks out at shopping center on Montana near Geronimo

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — A fire broke out at a shopping center on Montana on Sunday afternoon, causing windows to shatter and sending glass and debris into the parking lot.

The windows in one of the suites of the shopping center located at 6130 Montana, were blown out by the fire.

“I was standing outside buying a bike and there was a fire and it blew the windows out,” said Rick Davis, an El Pasoan who was in the parking lot when the incident occurred. “It broke the passenger window and there’s glass stuck in the tires and the tire went flat.”

He said that at first he thought his car was exploding.

According to the El Paso Fire Department, the incident happened at 3:51 p.m. A spokesperson told KTSM 9 News that it was a Condition 1 fire inside one of the suites in the shopping center and no injuries were reported.

“Reports of a fire explosion are not confirmed at this time. Just a fire, in which is not uncommon to have windows exploding due to the heat,” said Enrique Duenas-Aguilar a spokesperson for the El Paso Fire Department.

Duenas-Aguilar added that the incident is still under investigation. Fire investigators, Texas Gas and El Paso Electric are investigating.