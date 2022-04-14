EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Fire Department responded to a condition three fire early Thursday morning at an auto/bus shop in East El Paso.

Fire crews were called to the commercial structure on the 11400 block of Cedar Oak Dr. before sunrise to put out the fire.

A spokesperson says the fire may have damaged the roof, possibly causing a collapse.

Despite that, no injuries have been reported to this point.

After putting out the fire, crews remained on the scene to ensure there were no additional hotspots.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire, but KTSM will be following this story throughout the day.