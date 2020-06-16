Final community review of Fabens Airport plan scheduled Friday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Residents and property owners in Fabens are invited to an informal community meeting this Friday, June 19, to discuss the final recommendations of the Fabens Airport.

Consultants working for the County have developed an Airport Business & Development Plan and a Zoning Masterplan to create different land use options to protect the airport and maximize future use. Friday’s meeting is the final gathering before review by the El Paso County Commissioner’s Court.

Due to the recent COVID-19 concerns the final meeting will be conducted outside through a “drive-in movie” format. Participants will be required to stay in their cars or/and maintain social distancing protocols, wear face coverings, and keep other sanitary standards. County staff and presenters will also maintain these standard while interacting with the public.