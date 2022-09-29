EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Dept. of Public Health (DPH) has confirmed a fifth case of West Nile Virus has been found in the Sun City.

A man in his 70s has reportedly contracted a relatively rare form of the illness that impacts the central nervous system. He was still in the hospital as of Thursday morning.

The City says that only one case in every 150 results in a severe illness that affects the central nervous system.

In fact, most people who are infected with West Nile Virus (about 80-percent) will never develop any symptoms at all. Most people who do experience symptoms report some combination of nausea, fever, vomiting, body aches, headaches, and swollen lymph glands.

“Although our weather is cooling down, we must stress that we are still experiencing rainy and humid days, and there is no reason to think that mosquitoes are no longer a threat,” said City-County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza. “If we don’t protect ourselves from mosquito bites, we will continue to see the number of cases increase.”

While people over the age of 60 are most at risk of severe illness, others with underlying conditions such as cancer, kidney disease, diabetes, and hypertension may also be at risk.

Additionally, anyone who has had an organ transplant may also be more likely to develop a severe illness after becoming infected with West Nile Virus.

Because mosquitoes are still a threat in the Borderland, residents are urged to call (915) 212-6000 to report standing water in their area.