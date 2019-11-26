EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The fifth annual Lights on the Lake event at Ascarate Park happening this Nov. 30 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

This is a free family-friendly event to enjoy along with activities including a Jingle Bell Jog, holiday music, food trucks, entertainment, and of course Santa.

Officials say the Jingle Bell Jog will be open to all ages, abilities, and pets. Registration will kick off the event at 3 p.m., and participants are encouraged to run, walk, or stroll in their craziest holiday outfits.

A release states the lighting of the tree ceremony will be at 6 p.m., and the lights will remain lit through early January for the public to enjoy.

The winter park hours are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., with a $2 park entry fee on Saturdays and Sundays.