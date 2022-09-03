EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Downtown Fiesta de Las Luces event is returning on Sep. 17.

The event will take place between Paisano and Fourth Avenue at 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. The free event will have food trucks, a variety of vendors, live music, and Lucha Libre entertainment. The event will provide music by Mariachi Alegre, Frequenzia, and a variety of street vendors.

For more information on the event, you can click here: Fiesta De Las Luces 2022 – DMD – Downtown El Paso

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.