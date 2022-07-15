EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Sun Metro is set to begin a fiber optic project this week at the Bert Williams Downtown Santa Fe Transit Center, 601 Santa Fe, as part of a connectivity upgrade.
As part of the construction, the ticket vending machines outside the Downtown Transit Center will be removed temporarily. Construction on this project is set to last until the end of August 2022.
Tickets can still be purchased at Downtown Transit Center cashier’s office, or at the ticket vending machines inside the transit center. Sun Metro customers are encouraged to visit www.SunMetro.net or call the
Customer Service Center at (915) 212-3333.
Fiber optics project "first in many upgrades for Sun Metro"
