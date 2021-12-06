Festival for Santa’s naughty sidekick Krampus celebrates 5th anniversary in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Krampus Fest Art Show and Market has been around for five years, celebrating Santa’s not-so-nice counterpart called Krampus.

“Krampus is actually Santa’s evil counterpart; he deals with all the naughty boys and girls out there,” explained Nikki Gonzalez, organizer of the festival.

Gonzalez said they wanted to bring something new to El Paso and expand the knowledge of different Christmas traditions from around the globe.

She explained Krampus comes from an old Austrian tale and is celebrated in Germany as well as some other European countries.

“We have a lot of soldiers that are from around the world,” she said,” they’re so excited, they say thank you so much for bring that here, we are so happy to be able to celebrate, it’s not something that we normally see.”

This year they are moving the festival to the parking lot of the Alamo Drafthouse East on Saturday, December 11 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Krampus Float from this year’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Courtesy: Nikki Gonzalez

“We have over 40 vendors setup, we have fire dancers, performers, a lot of local art and a lot of local celebration of our art community,” said Gonzalez.

You will also be able to see their award-winning Krampus float that received the President’s Award at this year’s Thanksgiving Day parade.

“People can get up there and take photos, go into the chamber, sit in the chair, it’s really cool and kids really like to do that,” she said.