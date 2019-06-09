Female’s body discovered floating in Socorro canal

The Socorro Police Department is investigating after a female body was found floating in a canal Saturday afternoon.

According to a news release, a pedestrian discovered the body at about 4:30 p.m. in the canal along Passmore road.

Police have not released the identity of the deceased.

According to investigators, Passmore is closed off between Jorge and Flor Margarita. Avoid the area.

This is the third body to have been found in the Borderland on Saturday alone.

Police say a dead man was found early Saturday morning on the 3600 block of Fred Wilson. A second one was also discovered on the sidewalk on Rio Grande Street and Colorado Avenue in Las Cruces.

Stay with KTSM.com for updates.