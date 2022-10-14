EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Fire Department Water Rescue Team was on the scene at Cesar Chavez Border Highway and Fonseca after a female patient reportedly fell from a fence and into a canal.

Courtesy of EPFD

According to EPFD, the female patient was rescued using a basket and is receiving medical care for severe injuries. Units are clearing the scene and the incident has been turned over to law enforcement.

