EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The number of felony and misdemeanor cases filed with the El Paso County court system took a steep decline compared to the previous year, according to the latest data provided by the El Paso Council of Judges.

A total 3,889 felony cases were filed in 2021 compared to the 7,419 the previous year. And, misdemeanor cases totaled 3,657 in 2021 compared to the 10,905 cases in 2020.

Michael Cuccaro, the director of the council of judges, told the El Paso County Commissioners Court filings include the work of law enforcement, prosecutors and attorneys involved in the court system.

Cuccaro said dismissed cases are on an upward trend.

Data from the council of judges show the number of disposed, or dismissed cases, are significantly greater compared to the previous year. Disposed cases are either completed under a plea, verdict or dismissal by a judge.

In 2021, there were 7,319 disposed felony cases compared to the 4,953 cases the year before. And, there were 10,733 disposed misdemeanor cases in 2021 compared to 2020.

“Between the fewer filings and uptick in dismissed cases in the activity of our courts, we are keeping the number of active pending cases down,” he said. “There are still many of the more difficult cases that must be addressed but the felony and misdemeanor courts are not overwhelmed.”

The reason for the sharp decline in cases filed is not entirely clear.

There are many reasons the number of cases filed into the court system decline last year, including COVID protocols, arrests, bookings and other prosecutorial factors.

