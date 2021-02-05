Felipe Esparza is coming to the Sun City, drive-in style

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – Felipe Esparza is coming to El Paso County Coliseum to present a live show, Drive-In Style.

Known for his 2012 stand-up special “They’re Not Gonna Laugh at You”, his recurring appearances on “Superstore” and “The Eric Andre Show”, he was the winner in 2010 of “Last Comic Standing”, Felipe now has a new standup special called “Translate This”, which premiered on HBO and now “Bad Decisions” which premiered on Netflix.

“We’ve seen great success with our Drive-In Movies and Drive-In Concerts. This is just another example of the versatility our venue has to offer now looking into Drive-In Stand Up Comedy,” said Bria Kennedy, Chairman of El Paso Sports Commission.

This event is made possible thanks to Agave Productions, LatinMe & El Paso Sports Commission.

Ticket on sale through Universe.com. Each ticket purchase permits one car with 4 people in it, and any additional passengers are $20 each.

This will be a socially distanced event following county guidelines. The audience will be able to listen to Esparza live from their comfort of their cars through FM radio.

The El Paso County Coliseum box office can be reached at 915-533-9899.