Feeling under the weather? It could be allergies

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It’s a bad time for people who suffer from allergies, according to local doctors.

Doctors said the rainy weather has created a lot of vegetation in the area contributing to pollen in the air.

Face masks can help with reducing the amount of pollen being inhaled that can cause allergy symptoms, said Dr. Ben Westbrook, an allergy specialist.

“On top of that, a very simple saline rinse or irrigation that can be purchased over the counter is something that everyone person can do,” Westbrook said.

The doctor said allergy medication like Allegra and Claritin can also be effective at reducing symptoms.