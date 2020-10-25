Federal resources diverted to assist El Paso, Abbott says

An American and Texas flag are seen flying in front of the skyline of El Paso and Ciudad Juarez on July 18, 2018 in El Paso, Texas. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Governor Greg Abbott says the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is deploying federal resources to assist El Paso’s fight in the surge of COVID-19 cases.

The federal resources will arrive this week and are based on needs assessments between local, state, and federal officials.

HHS is deploying two 35-person Disaster Medical Assistance Teams (DMATs) and a Trauma Critical Care Team (TCCT). Additionally, HHS is deploying Regional Emergency Coordinators from the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response to El Paso and to the Texas State Operations Center to assist with the coordination of federal assets to support this mission.

“Texas is grateful to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for providing these crucial resources and for working alongside state and local officials to combat the spread of COVID-19 in El Paso,” said Governor Abbott. “We are working closely with our federal and local partners to meet the needs of the El Paso community and ultimately bring hospitalizations down.”

Yesterday, Governor Abbott requested use of William Beaumont Army Medical Center for non-COVID civilians in El Paso. The request was denied by WBAMC for undisclosed reasons. The hospital treats veterans, active duty members and their families. The hospital has not disclosed the number of COVID cases they are treating since early March when the DOD cited security concerns with releasing specific post information.

City officials will hold a media briefing at 2 p.m. MST and County officials will hold a 5 p.m. briefing. KTSM will carry the 5 p.m. briefing live on ktsm.com.