EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 33-year-old man from Socorro allegedly received numerous graphic videos of violation of a minor last year.

Hector Anthony Segura allegedly downloaded the videos between October 30, 2020 and January 21, 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice,” a news release said.

Segura is charged with a count of receipt and distribution of a visual depiction involving the sexual violation of a minor and one count of possession of a visual depiction involving the sexual violation of a minor.

He will appear in court on March 11, for arraignment.

If convicted of his charges, Segura will face a mandatory minimum of five years in prison and could stay up to 20 years, according to the Department of Justice.

