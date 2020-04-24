Breaking News
Federal Credit Union to donate to local children’s organizations

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Evolve Federal Credit Union will make a donation to the Center Against Family and Sexual Violence, the Child Crisis Center, Big Brothers Big Sisters of El Paso, CandleLighters and Make-A-Wish Foundation with the purpose of giving back to the children of El Paso.

The donations come after the cancellation of the 5th Annual Kids Day at The Movies which was to take place at the Alamo Drafthouse on March 28th due to the current social-distancing and government restrictions.

According to a release, Evolve Federal Credit Union will instead provide a donation for each of their local children’s organizations.

The Evolve Federal Credit Union has begun planning for its upcoming Social Purpose event which will be held within the next two months.

