FBI warns against high school photo social media trend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — You might be giving away some of your protected password information and not even know it, says the FBI.

Trending social media topics sometimes seem like fun games, but can reveal answers to very common password retrieval security questions, the FBI warns. People who are hoping to gain access to your accounts can use the personal information to reset account passwords and get into your once-protected data and accounts.

The currently high school support photo trend encourages social media users to share their high school photo to support the class of 2020. Many who post the photos are including the name of their schools and mascots, and even their graduation years. All three are answers to common password retrieval security questions according to the FBI.

The FBI says posting photos of your first car, answering questions about your best friend, providing the name of your first pet, identifying your first concert, a favorite restaurant, or favorite teacher are also things that could unwittingly be shared online. Authorities also say you should avoid tagging your mother in social media posts, which could reveal her maiden name.

According to the FBI, you should check your security settings to ensure they are set to the appropriate levels and enable two-factor or multi-factor authentication when available. This process requires you to prove who you are in more than one way while accessing an account.

"Something you are" includes fingerprints, facial recognition, or voice recognition.

If you’ve been victimized by cyber fraud, you can report it through the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.IC3.gov.