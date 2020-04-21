1  of  2
Breaking News
President Trump says he will sign executive order to ‘temporarily suspend immigration’ into the US Man in his 60s becomes El Paso’s ninth COVID-19 death

FBI warns against high school photo social media trend

El Paso News

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Oct. 29, 2019, file photo, smartphone apps are shown, in Miami, USA. Britain’s Information Commissioner’s Office on Wednesday Jan. 22, 2020, released a new set of standards aimed at protecting children’s online personal details privacy for social media sites, games and other online services. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — You might be giving away some of your protected password information and not even know it, says the FBI.

Trending social media topics sometimes seem like fun games, but can reveal answers to very common password retrieval security questions, the FBI warns. People who are hoping to gain access to your accounts can use the personal information to reset account passwords and get into your once-protected data and accounts.

The currently high school support photo trend encourages social media users to share their high school photo to support the class of 2020. Many who post the photos are including the name of their schools and mascots, and even their graduation years. All three are answers to common password retrieval security questions according to the FBI.

The FBI says posting photos of your first car, answering questions about your best friend, providing the name of your first pet, identifying your first concert, a favorite restaurant, or favorite teacher are also things that could unwittingly be shared online. Authorities also say you should avoid tagging your mother in social media posts, which could reveal her maiden name.

According to the FBI, you should check your security settings to ensure they are set to the appropriate levels and enable two-factor or multi-factor authentication when available. This process requires you to prove who you are in more than one way while accessing an account.

There are three categories of credentials: something you know; something
you have; and something you are.

  • “Something you know” is your password or a set PIN you use to access
    an account. The PIN does not typically change.
  • “Something you have” is a security token or app that provides a
    randomly generated number that rotates frequently. The token provider
    confirms that you—and only you—know that number. “Something you
    2
    have” can include verification texts, emails, or calls that you must
    respond to before accessing an account.
  • “Something you are” includes fingerprints, facial recognition, or voice
    recognition. This category of credentialing sounds a bit unnerving—but
    think about how you unlocked your smartphone this morning. You
    probably have used your fingerprints or face several times today just to
    check your email.

If you’ve been victimized by cyber fraud, you can report it through the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.IC3.gov.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Here comes the heat: 90 degree weather expected in El Paso this week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Here comes the heat: 90 degree weather expected in El Paso this week"

Factory workers in Juarez protest as the virus continues to spread

Thumbnail for the video titled "Factory workers in Juarez protest as the virus continues to spread"

Montez gaining interest ahead of 2020 NFL Draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Montez gaining interest ahead of 2020 NFL Draft"

Four immigrants test positive at El Paso processing center, Escobar says

Thumbnail for the video titled "Four immigrants test positive at El Paso processing center, Escobar says"

Ysleta del Sur Pueblo confirms second COVID-19 case

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ysleta del Sur Pueblo confirms second COVID-19 case"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link