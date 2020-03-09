FBI searching for source of threat made at Monster Jam event

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The FBI is helping law enforcement to track down the person, or persons, who made the unfounded threat prior to Sunday’s Monster Jam event at the Sun Bowl.

The monster truck show was delayed by a couple of hours as ticket-holders were waiting outside in a line. The crowds were eventually let inside and the show went on as planned.

On Monday the FBI confirmed its involvement into the investigation and said that because it is an ongoing investigation, no other information could be released at this time.

On Sunday, UTEP officials said law enforcement determined the threat of danger was unfounded.

“The event promoter, UTEP Police, and UTEP officials collaborated with the F.B.I. to investigate the threat,” said Jorge Vazquez, Executive Director of Special Events at UTEP. “The stadium has been checked and law enforcement have determined that the threat was unfounded.”

