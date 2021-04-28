FBI recruiting for jobs in the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The FBI is recruiting for positions across the country, including candidates from the Borderland.

The Bureau is looking to fill positions for special agents, professional support positions and internships while actively encouraging women and minorities to apply.

“We want more women,” said Special Agent Martha Terrazas, applicant coordinator at the FBI El Paso Division. “We want our agents to be representative of the communities we serve.”

The FBI is making the application process for prospective special agents easier than ever with the release of its new applicant portal.

An applicant must meet basic criteria to be eligible to apply as a special agent:

U.S. citizen

Aged between 23 to 36 years old

Must have a minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree

Must have at least two years valid work/leadership experience related to degree

The special agent application process is divided into eight steps that include screening, phased exam, basic field training courses, physical fitness exams, background investigations and more.

Terrazas said special agents’ salary ranges based on skill and experience, but base rates are about $70,000 a year.

The professional support openings offer a range of options for applicants such as operations support technician, intel analyst, administrative specialist, linguist and more.

Terrazas said a common misconception is that the FBI only pursues people with criminal justice degrees and/or law enforcement experience.

“I was an assistant principal when I was recruited,” she said, explaining her background in education before joining the FBI.

“There’s hundreds of positions in the FBI,” said Terrazas. “And I always say, there’s a position for you in the FBI.”

