FBI offers tips to avoid coronavirus scams

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the public should still be vigilant against potential scammers.

The FBI is warning people to be smart, especially online and when it comes to COVID-19 posts that ask for money.

“The FBI is reminding the American public to continue exercising smart cyber hygiene in this uncertain time,” a news release said. “Be aware that cyber criminals may exploit concerns surrounding COVID-19 to perpetuate scams designed to steal your money.”

Follow these four steps to prevent against being scammed:

Do not open attachments or click links within emails from senders you don’t recognize. Always verify the information being shared originates from a legitimate source. Do not provide your logins, financial data or other personal information in response to an email. Visit websites by manually inputting their domains to your browser.

Anyone who believes they have been victimized by an internet scam or wants to report something suspicious is asked to visit the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov.