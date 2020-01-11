FBI files federal arrest warrant for Roswell man accused of killing woman and kidnapping son

ROSWELL, New Mexico – The F.B.I. has filed a federal arrest warrant charging Jorge Ernesto Rico-Ruvira with Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution.

The Chaves County Magistrate Court in Roswell, N.M., issued a state felony arrest warrant charging Rico-Ruvira with one count of murder on Jan. 8, 2020, after he allegedly killed a woman in Roswell, N.M., and is believed to have fled with their 3-year-old son.

The U.S. District Court for the District of New Mexico issued a federal arrest warrant for Rico-Ruvira on Jan. 10, 2020.

Rico-Ruvira, 32, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’8″ tall, and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities said Rico-Ruvira is a Mexican citizen and may have fled to Mexico, where he has family in the areas of Zacatecas and Jalisco.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the FBI at (505) 889-1300, Roswell Police Department, (575) 624-6770, or the New Mexico Department of Public Safety Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-457-3463.