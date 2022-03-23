EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s El Paso Field office announced Wednesday the arrest of man on charges related to distribution of child sexual abuse material.

According to the FBI release, 26-year-old Brendan Bradford of El Paso, was arrested and charged with Possession and Distribution of Child Sex Abuse material.

FBI officials say the federal criminal complaint against Bradford is Receipt and Distribution Involving Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

According to the release, at the end of February of this year, the FBI’s El Paso Field office received a complaint that Bradford had been distributing Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) via social media over the past three months.

The FBI El Paso’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force continues to investigate this case.

Officials add that, if convicted, Bradford faces up 20 years in federal prison per count.

