EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The FBI El Paso Field Office and GECU are announcing an additional reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect of the September 2, 2022, bank robbery.

On September 7, 2022, the FBI announced a reward of up to $5000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of this suspect.

Here is the original story: FBI offering reward for info on GECU bank robber | KTSM

GECU announced today that they will be matching the FBI reward amount of $5,000 to make the total reward amount $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the bank robbery suspect.

On September 2, 2022, at approximately 11:15 a.m., an unknown male entered the GECU located at 10425 Vista Del Sol. The suspect fired multiple shots inside the bank with a handgun. No reported injuries. The robber obtained an undisclosed sum of money and fled the bank.

Here is our story on the initial robbery: EPPD searching for suspect in East El Paso bank robbery (ktsm.com)

