EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Now its dads turn to be celebrated and the El Paso Public Library and the Great Khalid Foundation are teaming up to host a bilingual essay contest for children in their honor.

The essay contest requires children write a brief essay as to why they love their father or a father figure; “I love my dad because….” Participants can write about their father or father figures such as uncles, grandfathers, older brothers, or others who have served as a fatherly influence.

The contest is free and open to young people in two categories: ages 5 to 12 and 13 to 18. The deadline to submit an entry in English or Spanish is June 10.

A panel of judges will select two winners from each category. Winners will receive a prize package to give to their paternal figure on Father’s Day.

Additional information, including entry forms, is available on the El Paso Public Library website www.elpasolibrary.org.

