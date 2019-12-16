Father of murder victim hopes to help other domestic violence victims

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The father of the 24-year-old woman who was allegedly shot and killed by her wife is speaking out to KTSM.

Monica Marie Carazo died in what El Paso Police are calling a domestic dispute called murder-suicide on December 4.

Monica’s father, Rafael Carazo, tells KTSM his family is devastated after the loss of his daughter, explaining her sweet personality outshined everything else.

“She was always very direct and honest and always under control, she was always under control, you would never see her screaming or fighting,” Carazo said.

He says his daughter was full of happiness.

“Wherever she went she wanted people to be happy, to sing, to dance, and just be happy. She was always helping everybody. She was a leader,” explained Carazo.

A leader who was involved in organizations like the Humane Society of El Paso, and foundations that went toward helping others. That spirit is now inspiring her family to share her story and create a foundation of their own.

“So, when we decided to start working on a foundation against violence, of all types of aggressions and working with all different of genders,” Carazo said.

The foundation will help both victims and offenders of domestic violence, adding they will include psychological help for those who need it.

“One of the things that we want to do for the new foundation is have psychological help for parents and family that go through the same things. Many times, victims don’t know where to go and they can not have this happen to them again,” said Carazo.

Carazo explained his daughter was a protector that believed in justice and hopes with the new campaign that he and his family can help others suffering from domestic violence.