ALAMOGORDO, NM (KTSM) – According to Alamogordo Police, the father of a 2-month-old infant was arrested Friday, after the baby was found with severe injuries.

Jason Herrera, of Alamogordo was arrested Friday after a days-long investigation in to a situation that happened on Tuesday, May 17 when police and first responders rushed to the house after a 911 call.

On Tuesday, May 17, 2022, the Alamogordo Police Department (APD) officers were sent to the 1000 block of Mescalero Avenue in reference to a 2-month-old infant choking.

Upon arrival, an APD Detective located the infant not breathing. Officials say the father began CPR while waiting for the arrival of AMR. AMR continued life saving measures as they rushed the infant to Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center.

Emergency Department staff at Gerald Champion were able to stabilize the infant for life flight to a hospital in El Paso.

During the investigation, detectives learned the infant had injuries that were inconsistent with parental statements and life saving measures.

According to officials, the infant was found to have 14 broken ribs, two collapsed lungs, two broken femurs, a broken hand, and two brain bleeds. Detectives interviewed both parents of the infant and determined the Herrera to be the abuser. Herrera was arrested late Friday afternoon, charged with one count of child abuse -resulting in great bodily harm. ALAMOGORDO POLICE DEPARTEMENT

Herrera is in custody at the Otero County Detention Center.

Officials say the infant has been upgraded from critical condition to stable condition as he continues to be

treated in El Paso.

Jason Hererra

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.