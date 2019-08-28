Fate of Lower Valley medical waste facility to be decided by TCEQ Wednesday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) will hold its final hearing to decide if it will give permission for a medical waste facility to operate in El Paso’s Lower Valley Wednesday morning.

The hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. local El Paso time and will be live-streamed on the TCEQ YouTube channel. The item is the first order of business on the Commission’s agenda. County Commissioner Vince Perez and City Council Representative Claudia Ordaz Perez will present during oral argument before the Commission and representatives for the medical waste facility.

As KTSM previously reported, approval was given to MedCare Enviornmental Solutions, Inc. for a medical waste facility back in June, but City and County leaders blocked the facility from being built at 9119 Billy the Kid Street, saying they’re concerned about what it could do to the water supply.

MedCare has maintained the waste would be properly treated and would pose no risk to the immediate community.

“The prospect of 100,000 pounds of medical waste per day including discarded organs, limbs, and blood coming into a densely populated community is unacceptable” -County Commissioner, Vince Perez

MedCare seeks to process 100,000 pounds of medical waste per day in El Paso.

Commissioner Perez and City Representative Claudia Ordaz Perez will hold a press conference following TCEQ’s hearing Wednesday afternoon. Stay with KTSM for updates on this developing story.