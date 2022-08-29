At least two cars jump tracks, hit shed on property

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Monday night, shortly before 10 p.m., El Paso Fire Department reported a train derailment in the Lower Valley along the 7700 block of Barton Street

El Paso Police Department confirmed shortly after the accident that one person had died but didn’t provide further details on the death.

Officials added that two cars derailed, with one hitting a shed near the tracks; a gas meter was also damaged.

According to EPFD, nearby homes were evacuated as safety precaution as the derailment damaged a gas meter. Texas Gas crews responded to the scene, and sealed the leak over an hour later.

Even with the gas leak plugged and the evacuation order lifted, residents were asked to avoid the area of Franklin and Barton as crews continued their work.

After almost two hours, EPFD crews completed their work and handed the area back to El Paso Police and Union Pacific officials for further investigation.

Where the derailment occurred there are 2 main lines, and one siding. The tracks belong to Union Pacific and are the southern most east-west rail link for the country.

