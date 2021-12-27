Update: Driver dead, passenger injured in Far East El Paso rollover

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person is dead, another in the hospital after an early morning rollover in Far East El Paso.

The wreck happened this morning shortly after 8:30 a.m., near EPCC’s Mission del El Paso campus, along the 10600 block of Gateway East.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) officials say the driver of a late-model Ford SUV died as a result of the crash; the passenger was taken to the hospital.

Witnesses tell KTSM that debris from the crash was strewn across Gateway East, the median between Gateway East and I-10 East, as well as the shoulder of the freeway.

As a result of the wreck, all traffic was being diverted from I-10 to the Gateway. EPCSO officials shared that I-10 was closed for approximately three and a half hours, with the Gateway closure expected to last four hours.

Look for updates here on KTSM.com and in our later newscasts.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.