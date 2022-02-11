EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – International superstar, GRAMMY and multiple Latin GRAMMY winner, Bad Bunny, played in front of a sold-out crowd on Friday, February 11 at the Don Haskins Center, as part of his North American tour “El Último Tour del Mundo 2022.”

Fans have been eagerly anticipating this particular artist since it was announced in 2021 that El Paso would be part of his North American tour. People we spoke with say fans were willing to pay thousands of dollars to get their hands on a ticket.

I think this is a very good show and I hope to be there. I don’t know how but I hope so, they (ticket) are expensive. David olmos, ciudad-juarez, chihuahua resident

As of Friday afternoon, Ticketmaster showed prices ranging between $475-$6,000 for one ticket. Concert-goers tell KTSM they even saw tickets going for much more than that.

They were selling for $10,000 like actual sales register at $10,000. So, we were like ‘should we sell it or should we go’ and we were like ‘nah its not worth it, let’s go.’ elias saenz, el paso resident

Another concert-goer says he has a floor-seat but purchased multiple tickets and resold them for much more than he originally paid.

“I just sold two in the third row for $1,400 and right now I’m getting a deal for selling two in the first row for $2,000,” said Luciano Neve, a Juarez resident.

Fans could be seen waiting in line and one group of friends said they’ve been planning for this concert for months in advance.

“When the tickets came out I was like ‘can you please buy me a ticket,’ so that was my birthday and my Christmas from them (friends),” said El Pasoan Alyssa Erivez.

People are coming in from out-of-town as well to see Bad Bunny perform.

“It’s Bad Bunny so it’s worth it,” said Steve Pintor who drove in to El Paso from Albuquerque, NM for the concert.

