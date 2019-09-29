Family remembers teen killed by Border Patrol in 2010 as U.S. Supreme Court prepares to hear case

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The family of Sergio Adrian Hernandez Guereca, the teenager allegedly killed by Border Patrol in 2010, gathered at the Paso Del Norte bridge in between El Paso and Juarez to honor his life.

The family said September 29 would’ve been Guereca’s 25th birthday.

As KTSM previously reported, Border Patrol Agent Jesus Mesa Jr. allegedly shot Guereca after he reportedly threw rocks at him from the Mexican side of the Rio Grande.

The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear the family’s case in October to decide if Sergio’s parents have constitutional rights to sue in a civil case, and will also affect lawsuits for five other victims killed by Border Patrol in Mexico.

“If they say they do have constitutional rights then those lawsuits will go forward if they say they don’t have constitutional rights then it’ll be a very serious violation of international law,” Richard Boren of the Border Patrol Victim’s Network said.

Guereca’s mother said she has not stopped fighting for justice in the nearly 10-year-old case.

“It’s been the worst thing in my life but I’ll keep fighting until God helps me and brings justice for him,” Maria Guadalupe Guereca said.

The U.S. Supreme Court is reopening the case; it’s set to be heard during the term that begins in October.

This is the second time justices will consider the dispute.