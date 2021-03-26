Family-owned Maven Burgers and Tacos brings unique combinations to Food Truck Friday set

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Maven Burgers and Tacos opened their business in July 2020, right in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Owners Isai Orona and Alejandro Orozco tell KTSM they bring new and unique burgers and tacos to the city of El Paso.

Orona and Orozco met when they attended America’s High School.

The hottest items on the menu are the asada platter and the J-Town burger.

The Asada platter includes sirloin, two hot links, four jalapeños poppers, two baked potatoes, or fries, grilled onions, tortillas, guacamole, and butter.

The J-Town burger is dripping in Maven Sauce, ham, winnie, caramelized onions, white & yellow cheese, lettuce, mayo, ketchup, jalapeño salsa, and avocado.