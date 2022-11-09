EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Family of Amilia Baca, 75-year-old woman shot by Las Cruces Police officer Jared Cosper removed from LCPD after he was put back on duty.

Family’s attorney Sam Bregman told KTSM the family is outraged that officer Cosper is back on the streets.

“They are outraged that this person who shot miss Baca, their mother, is literally now back with a gun and a badge on the streets of Las Cruces,” said Bregman.

Amilia Baca was shot in her home in Las Cruces in April of 2022.

Baca’s family called the police after she started acting agitated towards the family. They called the police for help because Baca has dementia.

According to the video released by LCPD, officer Cosper fired two shots at Baca, shooting her in the chest while she was holding a knife.

This happened about 30 seconds after the officer entered Baca’s home.

The family filed a lawsuit in state and federal court against the police department and the officer himself.

The City of El Paso settled with the family for $2.75 million in the state suit.

Bregman said the family sees the settlement as a way of admitting wrongdoing.

The family is also suing on a federal level, and Bregman is estimating the jury trial could award them with triple the amount than in the previous settlement, though he explains the family is devastated knowing that nothing will bring their mother and grandmother back to them.

After finding out that officer Cosper was back on duty, Bregan says the family was outraged and is urging the city officials to permanently remove him.

In case this doesn’t happen, Bregman explain the family want those officials to resign.

The Baca family is also discussing funding the recall effort for those who “turn a blind eye.”

KTSM reached out to Las Cruces Police Department that confirmed Jared Cosper was serving administrative duties but is “not working in a uniformed patrol capacity.”

